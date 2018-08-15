How a New Brunswick man got his wallet back after losing it on P.E.I.

James Risdon and his family were vacationing in the Cavendish, P.E.I., area when he noticed something was very wrong — his wallet was missing.

After determining he hadn't simply misplaced it somewhere, Risdon realized he'd left it in a cart at Atlantic Superstore in Charlottetown.

He rushed back to the store, expecting to find it closed. But an employee presented him with not only the wallet, but everything that was in it: $250 in cash, a $300 prepaid credit card and assorted bank and ID cards.

"To be able to get your wallet back a couple of minutes after midnight like that when it's been gone for nine or 10 hours, to me, that was just amazing," said Risdon, who was visiting from Bathurst, N.B.

'I don't think they even opened it'

Risdon wasn't able to identify the employee who turned in the wallet, and hopes some exposure will help him express his gratitude.

"It's not every day that somebody will take the trouble to do this. From what I can tell, this person found the wallet and brought it back and I don't think they even opened it up."

A few days after Risdon's wallet was found, his wife's wallet also went missing. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Risdon said he's lived in big cities and small towns across Canada and didn't expect the contents of his wallet to remain intact.

'Nothing was missing'

"There are a lot of people out there who will just go and take what they want and not care who it belongs to and just not show any decency."

A gesture like that should be rewarded, Risdon said.

"This person seemed to have such a high level of integrity that they don't seem to have even been tempted to make off with $600 worth of value. They just turned it over."

Recovering the wallet allowed the family to continue with their vacation plans without worrying about money, credit cards or even identity theft, he said.

More P.E.I. news