Already-low P.E.I. vacancy rate slashed in half in just 1 year

The apartment vacancy rate on P.E.I. continued its downward slide in 2022, falling from 1.5 per cent in 2021 to 0.8 per cent a year later.

The Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) released its rental market survey for 2022 on Thursday, reflecting conditions prospective tenants were facing in October.

Some categories of apartments were more rarely available than others. The vacancy rate for apartments with three bedrooms or more was 0.5 per cent, and the report shows no vacancies at all for bachelor apartments.

Vacancy rates on the Island hit their all-time bottom in 2018, reaching 0.3 per cent. By 2020, they had climbed up back up to 2.6 per cent before falling more than a percentage point in 2021 and then again last year.

The relative easing of the market in 2020 was connected to a slowing of migration into the province at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, when international newcomers were all but shut out of Canada and non-residents of P.E.I. needed permission to enter the province.

Population growth on the Island, at just over 4,000 in 2019, shrank to half that in 2020. In the meantime, the construction industry was building more housing: about 1,800 new units became available for rent in 2019 and more than 3,000 in 2020.

But both trends saw a reversal in 2022.

This kind of sign is increasingly rare on Prince Edward Island, the new vacancy rate statistics suggest. (David Horemans/CBC)

The industry completed just 1,266 units in 2022. In the meantime, the population, as measured from October to October, grew by almost 6,300. With an average household size of 2.3 people on P.E.I., those new units represented space for an estimated 2,900 people.

Population growth on P.E.I. has been roughly evenly split between interprovincial migration and immigration to Canada in recent years.