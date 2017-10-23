Several Charlottetown Veterans Affairs employees sent home, colleague to be tested for COVID-19

A small number of Veterans Affairs employees in Charlottetown was sent home Thursday after a colleague showed flu-like symptoms that could be associated with COVID-19.

An official with Veterans Affairs told CBC News that about 10 employees were sent home Thursday.

"The employee has contacted the P.E.I. health authority and is scheduled to be tested for COVID-19," officials said in a written statement.

"As a precaution, employees who work in the same vicinity of this employee have been asked to work from home and monitor for symptoms."

The individual has not yet been tested, and it is not a presumptive or confirmed case at this time.

The statement said that as a precautionary measure, steps have been taken to thoroughly clean the Daniel J. MacDonald Building Thursday evening.

"The health and safety of employees continues to be our main priority at this time," the statement said.

An email circulated to Veterans Affairs staff also said their "senior leaders are now meeting twice daily as the situation evolves rapidly."

No confirmed or presumptive COVID-19 cases have been reported on P.E.I. at this time.

Individuals in P.E.I. who have questions about COVID-19 are asked to call the province's information line at 1-800-958-6400, leave a recorded message, and someone will call with a response within 24 hours.

What are the symptoms of COVID-19? Common symptoms include: Fever.

Cough.

Tiredness. But more serious symptoms can develop, including difficulty breathing and pneumonia, which can lead to death. What should I do if I feel sick? Isolate yourself and call your local public health authority. Do not visit an emergency room or urgent care centre to get tested. How can I protect myself? Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Be aware of evolving travel advisories to different regions. More detailed information on the outbreak is available on the federal government's website.

