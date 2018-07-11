Charlottetown councillor wants people to know what to do when faced with a discarded needle

A Charlottetown city councillor says he wants to see more done to ensure the public knows what to do when they find a discarded needle.

Mitchell Tweel said he's been hearing from a number of residents who have found used needles on their properties, along sidewalks or within common areas in their apartment buildings.

"When residents are confronted with these needles there's a major concern from a safety perspective," Tweel said.

He said finding used needles in public spaces in Charlottetown is not new, but he worries it's happening more often based on what he's hearing from community members.

Councillor Mitchell Tweel says he's heard from a number of people who say they've found used needles throughout the city and he wants to make sure people know what to do when that happens. (Kirk Pennell/CBC)

"Residents deserve to feel safe in their home, whether it's an apartment building or on their private property or walking on the sidewalk," he said. "I think we need to let our residents know that there is a procedure and process to dealing with these dangerous needles and I think the City of Charlottetown has to communicate that."

If you spot a used needle, report it to police

Brad MacConnell, Charlottetown's police chief, said the most important thing to remember when you find a used needle is not to touch it and to report it to police right away. This can be done by calling the police's non-emergency phone line in communities across P.E.I.

MacConnell said touching or handling a used needle without the proper equipment or training could be dangerous and lead to infection.

"It's always a concern for us," MacConnell said. "Used needles being discarded on city streets and you know private residences is also very concerning."

When Charlottetown police get a report that a used needle has been found, either a police officer or a member of the city's public works will come to collect it safely, MacConnell said. Typically, they will arrive within minutes, he said.

If the needle is found in a public place like a sidewalk where it could harm others, the person reporting it might want to stay nearby to ensure no one touches it before it is properly removed.

As the weather gets warmer and snow melts, MacConnell said it's common to get more calls about discarded needles within the city.

Charlottetown police chief, Brad MacConnell says if you find a used needle it's important not to touch it and to report it to police right away. (Wayne Thibodeau/CBC News)

"A lot of things that are discarded over the winter that are covered by ice and snow and we would expect to see an increase in the level of complaints about discarded needles that may have collected over the winter months in certain areas," MacConnell said.

"We certainly don't want anyone, you know indirectly or accidentally exposed to any harm as a result of these needles."

MacConnell said police also work with community organizations to make sure those who use needles know how and where to properly dispose of them. He said many public bathrooms and pharmacies throughout the city have proper sharps disposal containers.

He said it's important to never discard needles in the regular garbage as they can pose a risk to others, including people working in waste management.

The province also offers a needle exchange and disposal program at locations across P.E.I. where people can access new needles and safely dispose of used ones.