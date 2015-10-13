Have a tale to tell about visit to Green Gables? U.S. researcher wants to hear it

Every year, people travel to P.E.I. to see the scenes from Lucy Maud Montgomery's books such as those in the pages of Anne of Green Gables.

Now, a researcher from the U.S. is hoping people will share some of those memories.

Sarah Conrad Gothie is studying literary tourism and is seeking stories and photos for her project called Pages to Pilgrimages.

"My project is just asking ordinary people who have made a pilgrimage to a Montgomery site to share their story of their experience," she said.

Conrad Gothie has set up an online questionnaire. There are prompts asking people to identify special moments they experienced during their trip.

She said many people want to visit P.E.I. and see where Montgomery grew up, but don't get the chance until later in life.

"There are people visiting in their 80s who wanted to visit since they were children. It's amazing how long people hold on to this desire to come to Prince Edward Island and to see Green Gables."

Looking for individual stories

Conrad Gothie said there are about a quarter million visitors to Green Gables every year, but each one of those people has an individual story.

"I'm hoping to through this online questionnaire to capture some of those very personal specific moments that people felt," she said.

Conrad Gothie said the work is important because she believes this is a portion of Montgomery's legacy that has not yet been captured.

Life-changing experiences

She said Montgomery left behind a wonderful collection of works and inspired the creation of various sites around the Island, "but really it is the individual person reading the book, having a feeling of them coming to this place, and having sometimes a life-changing experience."

That is part of Montgomery's legacy as well, she said.

All of the information Conrad Gothie gathers will be compiled into a book. All of the submissions will eventually be transferred to UPEI.

