P.E.I. MP hails decision to halt Canada-U.S. trade dispute

P.E.I. Liberal MP Wayne Easter says the decision to eliminate some contentious trade tariffs between Canada and the U.S. is a major victory for the country moving forward.

The Canadian government released a statement Friday saying Canada and the U.S. have agreed to eliminate tariffs outlined nearly a year ago.

"I think it is a huge victory for Canada, that we have stood our ground even against those that are saying we should go to a quota system or compromise."

Canada removed retaliatory tariffs put in place in response to the tariffs the U.S. imposed, Easter said.

The new NAFTA deal applies to the tariffs the U.S. imposed last June citing national security — 25 per cent on imports of steel and 10 per cent on aluminum — as well as Canada's retaliatory tariffs on steel, aluminum and other consumer products.

Canada argued last summer's tariffs were illegal. As part of the deal, the federal government has agreed to end its legal challenge against the U.S at the World Trade Organization on the steel and aluminum tariffs.

Back to normal

"So it means that we can basically, for our industries, get back to normal," Easter said.

Easter is also the co-chair of the Canada-United States Inter-Parliamentary Group and has participated in negotiations around trade.

"We had a meeting this week with folks from the U.S. embassy who are involved in these issues," he said.

In March, Easter led a delegation to Washington, D.C., to discuss the trade tariffs issue.

"Members of all parties, in terms of backbench members, have been working on this, since they came in as well over the last two years, really working hard on this issue to try and get the tariffs removed."

Easter said it is a win for everyone, but particularly for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland for standing their ground.

