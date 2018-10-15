Memorial box thought to be filled with ashes found at Summerside thrift store

Workers at the Salvation Army Thrift Store in Summerside are looking for the rightful owner of a memorial box they believe could contain ashes, after they discovered it bundled with other donations left on their front step.

The store's manager knew the box wasn't supposed to end up in a donation pile.

"We sort of looked at it with stunned silence for a moment," said Anna MacDonald, manager of The Salvation Army Thrift Store in Summerside.

"I can't imagine losing that of my own ... I just feel like this person would be bereft if this hadn't been found or if they found out it had been lost and nobody cared enough to look back on it."

Anna MacDonald says they will take special care of the box until the owner can be found. (Laura Meader/CBC)

The box has an inscription that reads "Forever Loved, Always Missed, A Wonderful Father."

It was bundled up with other items that had been found placed on the steps of the store last Friday.

"It's certainly one of those things we never expected," MacDonald said.

"We get a lot of interesting things dropped off and we try and find the owners if they're not meant to be sold but this one did catch us off guard. We were all kind of going 'OK what do we do with this now?'"

The box is a little larger then a deck of cards. (Laura Meader/CBC)

MacDonald describes it as a small memorial box that allows ashes to be shared among several family members.

They knew it would be important to someone so they posted a note online looking for the owners — which got a lot of attention.

As of Monday afternoon, the posting had reached over 20,000 people.

MacDonald says it's been great to see all the attention on social media and that so many people care about the lost ashes.

The memorial box was discovered mixed in with other donated material on the front step of the store. (Laura Meader/CBC)

It has even generated a possible lead. Someone has reached out to the store saying they are a relative of a possible owner.

"I got a phone call from someone saying that their cousin had to quickly move out of province and that their place was emptied without them being there and that [the box] was possibly theirs," said MacDonald.

She hasn't been able to reach that person yet but says the box will be well taken care of until then.

With Files from Laura Meader