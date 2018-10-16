Found: Owner of ashes accidentally donated to thrift shop

Staff at the Salvation Army Thrift Store in Summerside, P.E.I., have found the owner of a memorial box containing cremated remains that was accidentally donated to the store Friday.

Manager Anna MacDonald says the Salvation Army launched a search for the owner on Facebook and have been in touch with the owner's cousin.

"When she called me this morning she confirmed the way that it opened and nobody else would know that because I didn't tell anybody," MacDonald said.

"I did a little fist bump in the air and was like 'Yahoo we found her!' I'm pretty happy about it all."

The box contains the ashes of the owner's father. (Laura Meader/CBC)

The woman had to move quickly to Ontario and relatives packed up her apartment while she was gone, MacDonald was told. The family accidentally donated the memorial box, containing the ashes of the woman's father, as well as some family photos.

The family does not want to be identified, MacDonald said. The owner plans to pick up the box when she is back on the Island in a couple of months.

More P.E.I. news

With files from Maritime Noon