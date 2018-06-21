Expanded project aims to change attitudes towards bees

Bees may carry a nasty sting, but they also help feed us, and that's a message the Urban Beehive Project in Charlottetown wants to spread.

The project is officially launching phase two, an amphitheatre for bee demonstrations, Thursday afternoon. The amphitheatre is next to two large hive-like structures housing bees by Charlottetown's Legacy Garden on Agriculture Canada's experimental farm property.

"Phase two focuses more on the educational component of the project. … Being on an Island where agriculture is our main industry, these pollinators are so important to sustain ourselves," said Shallyn Murray, the co-owner and co-architect of the Urban Beehive Project.

"There's a keen interest here to learn how to beekeep and there's really nowhere to do that. I think this provides that for all ages."

Murray hopes many people will visit the hexagonal-shaped amphitheatre to learn about bees and how beekeeping works, or to hold social events and gatherings as its a "perfect, quiet space for that as well."

The combs also hold educational signs so if beekeepers aren't on site people can still learn about the project.

Demonstrations and a reception to launch phase two of the project will be held Thursday afternoon from 5-7 p.m. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

"It's just changing the attitude from being afraid of bees to being able to look at them, and realize that the bees are creatures of habit," said Bruce Smith, a beekeeper from Morell who will be leading the demonstrations.

"All they want to do is go out and collect nectar, collect pollen, and if people don't have sudden movements, the bees are just going to ignore them."

The Urban Beehive Project is a creation of the architecture firm Nine Yards Studio. Groups interested in a bee demonstration can call Nine Yards or contact them through the Urban Beehive Project Facebook page.

Demonstrations and a reception to launch phase two of the project will be held Thursday afternoon from 5-7 p.m.

More P.E.I. news