New Charlottetown dog park delayed by vandalism

Charlottetown police are investigating vandalism at an off-leash dog park under construction at the Upton Farmlands property in the north of Charlottetown.

Heidi Hyndman, president of the Upton Farm Trust, said the fence contractor called her Wednesday to tell her that 15 of the fence posts had been pulled out.

"I believe they are eight-foot posts that were buried four feet in the ground and they were pulled out," said Hyndman.

"The fencing guys told me it would have taken a great deal of effort to do that, and then to do it 15 times. So it wasn't just somebody walking over and giving a post a kick. They really put some effort into that."

Hyndman is hoping it was just a random act that won't happen again.

Even with the vandalism, she expects the fencing will be complete within the next week.

