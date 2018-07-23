Upstreet branching out with restaurant in Dartmouth

Upstreet Craft Brewery is expanding to Dartmouth, N.S., this fall.

The brewery is partnering with Halifax restaurant owner Bill Pratt on the project.

The new venture, called Upstreet BBQ Brewhouse, will primarily be a restaurant but there will be beer produced in-house at the Dartmouth location too, said Mitch Cobb, the CEO of Upstreet Craft Brewery.

He said the partnership with Pratt on the project is a great chance for the brewery to grow.

"We thought it was a really great opportunity for us, because Bill has a really great track record in the restaurant industry and to combine that with our experience in brewing, we thought it would be a great partnership," he said.

"We are really excited about the opportunity in Halifax."

Cobb said they're planning to open the restaurant by mid-September.

