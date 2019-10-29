Upper Room 'overflowing' after Y's Men's food drive

Officials with the Upper Room Food Bank say the annual Y's Men's food drive was a big success.

Hundreds of volunteers went door to door in Charlottetown and Cornwall Monday evening.

"Our whole building is just overflowing with food. And you know, it's a great problem for us to have to deal with, and you know we're pretty excited," said Upper Room executive director Mike MacDonald.

As of Tuesday morning, MacDonald said there were about 43 pallets of food — with one pallet typically weighing about 450 kilograms.

"In comparison to last year, that's about six more pallets of food that we got. So we're extremely extremely happy with the work the Y's Men put into this and all the volunteers and of course everybody that donated."

He said the food drive also collected more than $1,400 in financial donations.

MacDonald said he expects donations will continue to come in over the next few days. He said the success of the food drive puts the Upper Room "in a great spot" as the holiday season approaches.

