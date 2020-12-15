More people turning to Charlottetown food bank with fuel, grocery prices on the rise

Rising food and fuel prices are having an impact on the Upper Room Food bank in Charlottetown and the clients it serves.

The latest consumer price index shows prices are up 3.6 per cent on Prince Edward Island since December.

Prices are up 3.4 per cent across the country compared to a year ago.

Mike MacDonald, executive director of the food bank, said higher prices are part of the reason the food bank has seen a 10 per cent increase in the number of people it serves over the past year.

"We've certainly noticed an increase in food prices and also gas prices, a couple of things that we certainly purchase almost daily," MacDonald said.

"The same things have an impact on clients that have to use our services. High prices, whether it be groceries, whether it be fuel, whether it be rent, those are always significant impacts and … big reasons for people to have to turn to our service."

