Food bank switches to takeout model after closing dining room in response to COVID-19
Food donations have come in from daycares and restaurants that have closed
A Charlottetown food bank has shut down its dining room but will still be providing takeout meals to clients.
Mike MacDonald, executive director of the Upper Room Hospitality Ministry, said it's important to balance the safety of staff and clients while continuing to provide services.
"Well I think the big thing is, you know, we're looking at the situation every day," he said.
"We want to make sure that we're able to offer the service and at the same time keep our clients and volunteers safe, and going forward we'll be able to meet that need."
MacDonald said the food bank has been busy over the last week. More than 150 families have been served in that time.
Several restaurants and daycares that have closed have donated food that would have gone to waste, he said.
With files from Malcolm Campbell
