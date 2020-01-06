Student union hopes more people choose to reuse with new program at UPEI campus pub

The student union at UPEI has introduced a new sustainability initiative at the Fox & Crow, the campus pub.

The Choose to Reuse program has three components: a reusable to-go container program, selling reusable mugs and an eco-fee on single-use items.

For every single-use product purchased at the Fox & Crow, like coffee cups, takeout containers or single-use cutlery, 15 cents per item will be added to the bill.

The program started Monday and Keesha Ryan, vice-president of finance and administration for the student union, said they were worried about how the fee would be received by the student population, as they try to keep costs at the campus pub affordable for all students.

It's really come from the ground up, really as a priority from students. — Emma Drake, UPEISU president

But, she said students picking up their morning coffee Monday were receptive to the new fee.

"With the recent plastic bag ban and the charges for bags in stores, we think it's a very accessible price for anybody," she said.

And, she said most people she's spoken with so far have been supportive of the fee.

'It's important'

Money collected from the eco-fee will go toward other sustainability initiatives in the future, said Emma Drake, president of the student union.

Also included in the initiative is a reusable container rental program called Fox & Crow to go. Students can pay $2 and get access to a reusable takeout container for their meal. When the students return to the pub with a takeout container, staff will provide them a new one for their meal and properly clean the one returned by the students.

Keesha Ryan and Emma Drake say the program is in direct response to what they've heard from students. (Travis Kingdon/CBC )

"We think it's important to rent out the service instead of students purchasing the containers because it makes it more accessible to students to access the program so they're able to increase our sustainability efforts without incurring a huge cost," she said.

"Once they're done using the program they can actually get their deposit back. That way we keep the container for the use in our store and that student wouldn't have to actually incur any costs."

The program is in response to a desire expressed from the student body, said Drake.

"We've time and time again heard from students that this is their main concern and would like to see it as a priority under the student union," she said.

"It's really come from the ground up, really as a priority from students."

For a $2 deposit, students can take part in the Fox & Crow's takeout container rental program. (Travis Kingdon/CBC)

The pub is also selling reusable mugs for $5. The Fox and Crow is run by the union while other food options on campus are run by the university and other suppliers.

Ryan and Drake said UPEISU will monitor the success of the program going forward and then take their results to the university in hopes of seeing similar programs at the other dining options on campus.

"I certainly think we'll be in a position to be able to continue to speak with UPEI as well as different food service providers here on campus to identify other areas where we could be champions for sustainability within food service," said Drake.

Students supportive

At first, Raeanne Buckland said she was taken aback by the additional 15-cent fee.

"But, at the same time I think it's a great initiative to kind of get people aware of how much, you know, plastic and Styrofoam and whatnot that they're using and kind of be conscious of that," she said.

Luke Thompson, a UPEI accounting student, bought one of the new reusable coffee mugs today and said he often stops in at the Fox & Crow for a coffee. He said he wasn't bothered by the new charges and thinks it's a good idea.

"The more people we have doing it the better it's going to be, the more impact we're going to see," he said.

