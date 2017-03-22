$745K grant to help UPEI researcher explore why some wounds won't heal

A professor in the University of Prince Edward Island's Applied Human Sciences Department is launching a five-year research project into chronic skin wounds.

Adam Johnston received a $745,000 grant from the Canadian Institutes of Health Research for the research.

Wounds on the skin typically heal in a few weeks, but some can become chronic, particularly for people with Type 2 diabetes. Johnston said a chronic wound that isn't treated properly can lead to infection and even amputation.

"We're really looking at fundamental mechanisms that regulate why a wound heals," he said.

"We've studied this in normal condition, and identified some factors that haven't been fully explored. Now with this grant we're really sort of asking are these same factors responsible, or inhibition of these factors, are they responsible for the chronic wounds we see within this population."

The long-term goal of the research is to figure out how to treat these kinds of wounds so they will heal properly.

