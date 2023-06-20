Women who signed NDAs with UPEI 10 years ago break their silence, call for permanent release

Two women who signed non-disclosure agreements with the University of Prince Edward Island a decade ago are speaking out, asking that the institution permanently release them from the threat of a lawsuit for speaking about their experiences.

CBC News isn't naming the two women because of the confidentiality agreements, commonly referred to as NDAs.

Both came forward with complaints of sexual harassment against the university's former president in 2012. Eventually they took those complaints to the P.E.I. Human Rights Commission before reaching agreement on settlements and signing NDAs with the university in June 2013.

This week a lawyer representing the two women provided CBC News with a written statement on their behalf. The lawyer said the women are not prepared to take part in an interview at this time.

In the statement, the two women said the university offered them temporary releases from their NDAs to take part in the recent review of UPEI conducted by the firm Rubin Thomlinson.

"We were completely willing to participate in the review and investigation process and to provide evidence," the statement says. "But we were only prepared to do this if we were given permanent release from our NDAs."

The temporary release the university offered, the statement continues, "does not give silenced victims their voice; rather, a temporary release… gives the victim's voice to those who ultimately control and shape the report.

"The temporary release then re-silences victims who have no opportunity to speak to the way their story might be represented or excerpted or redacted in the report."

Toronto-based law firm did investigation

UPEI engaged the Rubin Thomlinson LLP — the same Toronto-based law firm that conducted a workplace investigation at CBC News after the firing of radio host Jian Ghomeshi — to conduct a review of harassment, discrimination and fair treatment processes at the university after a fresh allegation of misconduct was brought forward against former president Alaa Abd-El-Aziz in 2021.

Employment lawyer Janice Rubin's firm took on the job of investigating harassment allegations and workplace culture issues at the University of Prince Edward Island. (Marc Baby/CBC News)

In the terms of reference for the review, UPEI also asked the firm to consider "whether the university can and should take steps to have individual complainants released from their obligations under NDAs entered in respect of allegations of harassment or discrimination."

There's no specific recommendation in the redacted version of the report that was released to the public specifying whether UPEI should permanently release those with whom the university has signed NDAs.

But Rubin Thomlinson made it clear in its report its belief that "in 2023, it is entirely inappropriate for anyone, and in particular, an institution of higher learning, to insist upon the use of an NDA in relation to the facts underlying a claim of harassment, discrimination, or sexual violence."

The report continues: "The events that happened to the survivor[s] are their story and it is part of their personal agency to be able to control when, or if, they disclose the facts of their abuse to anyone else."

UPEI 'took all steps' to let people take part in review

In a statement sent to CBC News last week on behalf of the university's interim president, Dr. Greg Keefe, UPEI said "the university took all steps within its control to allow anyone who had signed an NDA with UPEI to participate fully in the Rubin Thomlinson review, including the complainants of a 2013 Human Rights Commission case involving the former president."

Alaa Abd-El-Aziz resigned as UPEI's president in December of 2021, one in a series of events that led the university's board of governments to commission a third-party review. (Nicole Williams/CBC)

However, according to the UPEI statement, the only case "where a release agreement could not be secured involved three parties: the complainants from 2013, the university, and the former president. The former president did not agree to the release."

The university said it offered to indemnify those complainants to protect them from a potential lawsuit, "for the sole purpose of allowing them to participate in the investigation and the review process."

Had the university agreed to release us from the stranglehold of the NDAs, we believe this information would have been highly relevant... — Statement from two 2012 complainants at UPEI

UPEI said it also offered to seek a ruling from an arbitrator that would allow the complainants to participate in the review.

According to its report, Rubin Thomlinson received documentation from the university from 29 NDAs it entered into between 2012 and 2021, including six which mentioned a human rights complaint or a complaint filed through the university's fair treatment office.

Investigators said they eventually were able to speak to 13 people who signed NDAs with the university.

Complainants take issue with board chair

In the statement sent by their lawyer this week, the two 2012 complainants also said they're "concerned" about a comment UPEI Board of Governors chair Pat Sinnott made in a June 12 interview with CBC News.

UPEI Board of Governors chair Pat Sinnott has said it will act quickly to implement the recommendations in the Rubin Thomlinson report. (Shane Hennessey/CBC)

When asked how much he thought it might have undermined the findings in the Rubin Thomlinson review to not have the two women take part, Sinnott responded: "I don't think it impacted the broadly based review one iota."

"We disagree," the statement says.

The women suggest their experiences in bringing their complaints forward — "including the lack of avenues for complaint, the denial of institutional accountability, and the deeply harmful retaliation — are completely relevant to this review."

"Had the university agreed to release us from the stranglehold of the NDAs, we believe this information would have been highly relevant to [the investigator's] conclusions about the university's own institutional failures to better prevent and protect against sexual harassment."

In the report, the authors said they had been unable to determine whether Abd-El-Aziz engaged in repeated sexual misconduct because of the NDAs.

Couldn't insist promises kept

In the statement, the women also suggested their agreements with UPEI included "remedies that are intended to bring about changes in institutional policies and culture," but that because of the NDAs, "we weren't able to speak out and insist that the university keep its promises."

In an email last week, CBC News asked UPEI whether it had released, or considered releasing, anyone on a permanent basis from the NDAs they signed with the university — and if not, why they remain subject to confidentiality.

The response from the university spoke only of releasing people on a temporary basis to take part in the review, and made no mention of releasing signatories to NDAs on a permanent basis.

"After more than a decade of being silenced — and of the university putting its own institutional interests ahead of ours and of the other members of the university community — we believe that the university has an obligation to allow us to share our voices and our stories," the women said in their statement.