UPEI washroom incident leads to voyeurism charge

A UPEI student has been charged with voyeurism in connection with an incident on the campus, say Charlottetown police.

Deputy Chief Brad MacConnell said the incident happened in a Robertson Library washroom on Feb. 11.

"It was someone with a cellphone was in the bathroom," said MacConnell.

"It's a very concerning incident. And since that time we've laid a charge against an 18-year-old Cornwall man in relation to it."

The female victim noticed someone with a cellphone and informed UPEI security, who then contacted police, he said. The incident happened in a gender-neutral washroom.

MacConnell said the investigation started immediately, but gathering the evidence to lay the charge took a couple of weeks.

Charlottetown police typically lay a couple of voyeurism charges every year, says MacConnell. (Rob LeClair/CBC)

"These events that involve a technology component are sometimes challenging and take some time to verify different versions of events," he said.

Voyeurism charges are not uncommon in Charlottetown, said MacConnell, with a couple laid every year.

UPEI officials say as this charge is a result of a Charlottetown Police Services investigation, they are unable to provide comment.

They do add though that UPEI takes the safety and security of the campus community very seriously.

They say they always take immediate action when any serious allegation is made and when appropriate, alert Charlottetown Police and co-operate with their investigation.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court to answer to the charge in April.

