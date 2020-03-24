Prospective students to get tour of UPEI, but not in person

UPEI is hosting a virtual open house for prospective students Monday at 1 p.m.

They won't be able to tour the campus in person because of COVID-19 restrictions, but university officials hope the Facebook Live event will still give prospective students a feel for what the university has to offer.

Sarah Roach-Hannah, the manager of domestic recruitment and first year advising, said while a virtual open house may not have the same feel as an in-person event, it will mean more people from around the world can take part.

"We've recorded videos and tours of our facilities and our labs. But, as well, reaching out to our students so they can offer their experience, as well."

The university's recruitment team will answer questions and participants will meet faculty who will outline what they can expect.

Participants will also have the chance to win UPEI prizes, including a free course.

