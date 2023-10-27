UPEI parting ways with longtime vice-president Jackie Podger

The University of Prince Edward Island is parting ways with a controversial vice-president, the campus community was told on Friday.

"I am writing to inform you that, effective Oct. 31, 2023, Jackie Podger, the former vice-president administration and finance, will no longer be an employee of UPEI," acting President Greg Keefe said in an email.

"Ms. Podger has been on administrative leave since June. Given that this is a human resources matter, we are not permitted to share details about her departure."

Podger held one of the most powerful positions at the Charlottetown-based university until a report came out this summer based on an independent consultant's review of alleged harassment and discrimination at UPEI.

She was placed on administration leave on June 13, the day before the release of a redacted version of the Rubin Thomlinson report, which said the university "has failed to create a safe, respectful, and positive environment for working and learning for all members of its community."

There are no specific allegations or findings in relation to Podger in the redacted version of the report.

Podger was hired as UPEI's vice-president administration and finance in June 2012, according to her LinkedIn page.

That was less than a year after Alaa Abd-El-Aziz was appointed as UPEI's president. Both Podger and Abd-El-Aziz had previously worked at the University of British Columbia.

Abd-El-Aziz's sudden retirement in December 2021, coinciding with the filing of a misconduct claim against him, led to the Rubin Thomlinson report being commissioned a few days later.

CBC News reached out to Podger for comment on Friday but was not able to speak to her.