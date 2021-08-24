UPEI mandates vaccination on campus for students, staff and faculty
The unvaccinated will need to disclose vaccination status, undergo weekly testing and wear a mask
The University of Prince Edward Island is requiring that all faculty, staff and students be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 18.
The directive is being made "in light of the evolving pandemic situation and the rapid increase in the spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19 in recent weeks," Alaa S. Abd-El-Aziz, president and vice-chancellor of the university, said in a statement.
People who are unvaccinated due to "medical, cultural or religious reasons" will be allowed to continue working and studying at UPEI but will need to disclose their vaccination status, undergo weekly testing and wear a mask at all times.
The statement says the university will release more information on the rules, including how to submit testing results, "in the coming days."
People who haven't been vaccinated yet are encouraged to do so in their home communities before coming to UPEI, but there will be an on-campus vaccination clinic on Sept. 10 for both first and second doses.
Abd-El-Aziz also encouraged the UPEI community to continue wearing masks and following enhanced health, safety and hygiene practices.
