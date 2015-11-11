UPEI deposit for 1st year students won't double, says student union

UPEI's student union says the university has reversed a decision to double the first year tuition deposit from $250 to $500.

Students pay the deposit fee when they apply to UPEI and get it back or added to their account in the fall when they start attending classes.

Will McGuigan, president of the UPEISU, said the union raised concerns to the university, because it felt the increase would be too much for some students — and was glad to see the university's board of governors agree to keep the fee at $250.

"It was really great to see them supporting us and supporting students at UPEI and future students as well," he said.

The university initially said the fee increase was because some students were applying to multiple universities and it hoped the deposit would ensure individuals want to attend the school.

