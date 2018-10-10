UPEI board of governors launches third-party investigation into allegations involving former president

The UPEI board of governors is launching a third-party investigation into allegations of misconduct involving the university's former president, Alaa Abd-El-Aziz.

On Tuesday night, Abd-El-Aziz resigned from his position effective immediately, citing concerns about his health.

Board chair Pat Sinnott said in an email to the UPEI community Wednesday that the board learned about allegations of workplace misconduct a day before the resignation, and that they brought them to the attention of Abd-El-Aziz that same day.

"The university's comprehensive Fair Treatment Policy has been invoked and, in addition, the board will undertake an independent, third-party review to determine the facts surrounding these allegations," the email said.

"Upon completion of that review, the board will respond in a manner consistent with expectations of privacy and transparency."

Sinnott said the board takes these matters seriously, and that it will remain focused on supporting students while the review unfolds.

"The University of Prince Edward Island is committed to providing a safe, respectful, and positive environment for all members of the UPEI community," the email said. "The steps that are being taken represent that commitment and will ensure UPEI's values are reflected in all that we do."

On Friday, CBC News reported former staff members said the use of non-disclosure agreements had created a "culture of silence and fear" on campus.

In 2013, the university said it reached settlements with two employees who'd filed complaints of sexual harassment with the P.E.I. Human Rights Commission involving allegations against Abd-El-Aziz.

CBC confirmed that both of these settlements involved non-disclosure agreements.