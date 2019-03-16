UPEI expands online classes to 2nd session of summer semester as physical distancing measures persist
The decision was approved last week
Officials with UPEI say the university is planning to move some of its summer classes to a virtual format in the face of COVID-19.
The university's senate approved the decision last week, once it became clear that physical distancing guidelines would remain in effect for some time, officials said.
The summer semester is divided into two sessions, the first spans from May to June and the second, from July to August. The first session was already moved to an online format in March, when restrictions first came into place.
Now the university's plan is to have the summer's second session also take place online, with exception of clinical courses including nursing and clinical rotations for students with the Atlantic Veterinary College, according to officials.
Officials with Holland College say some of its courses do run into the summer months, and those courses are already being delivered online.
With files from Steve Bruce
