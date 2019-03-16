UPEI expands online classes to 2nd session of summer semester as physical distancing measures persist

Officials with UPEI say the university is planning to move some of its summer classes to a virtual format in the face of COVID-19.

The university's senate approved the decision last week, once it became clear that physical distancing guidelines would remain in effect for some time, officials said.

The summer semester is divided into two sessions, the first spans from May to June and the second, from July to August. The first session was already moved to an online format in March, when restrictions first came into place.

Now the university's plan is to have the summer's second session also take place online, with exception of clinical courses including nursing and clinical rotations for students with the Atlantic Veterinary College, according to officials.

Officials with Holland College say some of its courses do run into the summer months, and those courses are already being delivered online.

COVID-19: What you need to know

What are the symptoms of COVID-19?

Common symptoms include:

Fever.

Cough.

Tiredness.

But more serious symptoms can develop, including difficulty breathing and pneumonia, which can lead to death.

Health Canada has built a self-assessment tool.

What should I do if I feel sick?

Isolate yourself and call 811. Do not visit an emergency room or urgent care centre to get tested. A health professional at 811 will give you advice and instructions.

How can I protect myself?

Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Clean regularly touched surfaces regularly.

Practise physical distancing.

More detailed information on the outbreak is available on the federal government's website.

More from CBC P.E.I.