Bike-borrowing program coming to UPEI this fall
'We're hoping they see the value in it and they'll be excited to use it,' says student union president
UPEI students who need to get around Charlottetown will soon be able to borrow some wheels, thanks to a bicycle loan program launching this fall.
The program will be operated by the UPEI Student Union and was inspired by a similar initiative at Mount Allison University in New Brunswick.
"From talking with students in regards to this, their biggest concerns with bicycles is the upfront cost. For a lot of students that's a considerable cost," said Emma Drake, president of the student union.
"They'll be able to use bicycles for whatever they would like to do."
How it works:
For a $25 deposit, which covers a helmet, lock and key, bikes can be borrowed for a week at a time from the student union offices.
Borrowers will be required to sign a contract and waiver. Bikes will be inspected when they're returned.
The loan program will start with seven bicycles and it's hoped that more will be added in the future.
Some of the bicycles were donated while others were purchased with the program in mind.
Drake said she hopes the program will catch on with students and continue to grow.
"We're hoping they see the value in it and they'll be excited to use it," she said.
With files from Angela Walker
