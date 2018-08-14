UPEI Student Union plans to hold PCs, Greens to election promises
'It would cut down costs for students'
UPEI's student union is looking to hold the Island's PCs and Greens to their campaign promises of making learning resources — like online textbooks — more available to students.
"It would cut down costs for students. And as we know — on average, students pay around $700-$900 each year on textbooks," said student union president Emma Drake.
Open educational resources are essentially online textbooks, which can be published in text, audio or video form and are most importantly free for students to use.
Curbing costs
Both the Progressive Conservatives and the Green Party listed increasing the availability of open learning resources for university students on their election platforms.
There are already a number of open educational resources available to students at UPEI, Drake said, including one for the university's introductory course in psychology — one of the most popular courses on campus.
"Over the last two years that they've had it, it's saved students over $150,000. So you see the direct impact it can actually make in such a short period of time just by eliminating those initial costs for students," she said.
Drake says she looks forward to working with the Island's new minority government on making the campaign promise a reality for UPEI students.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.