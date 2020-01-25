Skip to Main Content
'The entire campus community is heartbroken': UPEI mourns death of student
PEI

'The entire campus community is heartbroken': UPEI mourns death of student

Flags at UPEI are at half-mast following the death of a student. Khaled Rezaei died last Tuesday while visiting family in Kuwait, the university said in a statement.

Khaled Rezaei was visiting family in Kuwait

CBC News ·
UPEI is mourning the death of student Khaled Rezaei. (Shane Ross/CBC)

Flags at UPEI are at half-mast following the death of a student.

Khaled Rezaei died last Tuesday while visiting family in Kuwait, the university said in a statement.

"Khaled loved UPEI and as a student worked as a Campus Life Advisor and NSO leader, touching many at our university," Alaa Abd-El-Aziz, UPEI's president, said in a statement. 

Rezaei had recently completed the requirements to graduate, according to the university's statement.

"He was proud to be a student leader at UPEI and the entire campus community is heartbroken and will miss him dearly," said Abd-El-Aziz.

The university expects to hold a memorial service for Rezaei when members of his extended family return to Charlottetown.

The university said students seeking support should contact UPEI student affairs.

More P.E.I. news

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|