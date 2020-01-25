'The entire campus community is heartbroken': UPEI mourns death of student

Flags at UPEI are at half-mast following the death of a student.

Khaled Rezaei died last Tuesday while visiting family in Kuwait, the university said in a statement.

"Khaled loved UPEI and as a student worked as a Campus Life Advisor and NSO leader, touching many at our university," Alaa Abd-El-Aziz, UPEI's president, said in a statement.

Rezaei had recently completed the requirements to graduate, according to the university's statement.

"He was proud to be a student leader at UPEI and the entire campus community is heartbroken and will miss him dearly," said Abd-El-Aziz.

The university expects to hold a memorial service for Rezaei when members of his extended family return to Charlottetown.

The university said students seeking support should contact UPEI student affairs.

