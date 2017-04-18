UPEI hiring coordinator to help students find housing

UPEI is hiring an off-campus housing coordinator to help students find a place to live in the country's toughest housing market.

Charlottetown's apartment vacancy rate in the most recent report from CMHC was 0.2 per cent.

Emma Drake, president of the UPEI Student Union, said housing has been a concern among students.

"It's exciting when we can represent to our students not just as a student union, not just as a UPEI administration, but as a campus community," said Drake.

"We're directly investing into this and want to help students as much as we can."

Emma Drake says the university is responding as a community to the problem. (Submitted by Emma Drake)

The housing coordinator will establish contacts in the community to find vacancies, advise students on tenant rights, and be a point of contact for students with any questions or concerns around looking for a new apartment

The university says the role will be filled in the next few weeks.

