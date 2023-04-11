UPEI Faculty Association presents offer they say could end strike

The UPEI Faculty Association says it has sent an offer to the university's president that could end a weeks-long strike by faculty members — if it's accepted.

Mediated talks between the faculty association and the university ended over the weekend without a deal.

The UPEIFA's last collective agreement had been set to expire on July 1, 2020, but the parties signed a two-year extension that expired last June. The two sides have been in negotiations on and off since April 2022.

Faculty association members have been on the picket line for nearly four weeks, putting a stop to university classes and leaving students wondering when the semester might resume.

In a statement released Thursday, the UPEIFA said members have rejected the university's calls for binding arbitration and are committed to reaching a negotiated settlement to end the strike.

"Our members want to get back to class, we all want to get back to our students," UPEIFA president Michael Arfken said in the statement.

"But since we know that binding arbitration will not address our members' major concerns, they have made it clear that the only way to end this strike is a negotiated settlement."

Tentative proposal for remainder of winter semester

The university hasn't commented on the proposal from the UPEIFA, but did send an email to students on Thursday laying out potential next steps should the strike end by Friday, adding that classes could resume as soon as Monday.

Once a deal has been reached, an emergency meeting of the university senate will be called to review and approve a revised plan for the winter semester.

The university's proposal indicates the exam period for the winter semester could be cancelled, with the rest of the term used for in-person instruction and assessments as designed by faculty members. Convocation would happen as scheduled.

"The university remains committed to crediting students with net savings that occur from not paying faculty salaries while they are on strike (faculty members receive strike pay from their union)," the statement reads.

"The amount of net savings and credits to students cannot be calculated until the strike is over and the costs incurred during the strike period, including return-to-work protocols, are known."