UPEI's Health and Wellness Centre says STI testing has doubled in recent months, thanks to a new initiative that allows students to administer the test themselves.

Last fall staff at the wellness centre put self-swab kits — which test for gonorrhea and chlamydia — in the women's washroom in the UPEI student centre. Amy Jenkins, a registered nurse at the centre, says the feedback was so positive that they quickly expanded the pilot project.

"So now we're up to 18 washrooms on campus in high traffic areas," said Jenkins.

A urine sample collection kit is available in men's washrooms and both kits are available in gender neutral washrooms.

"Students are coming in and it's perfect because they don't even need to book an appointment, they can just come in with a health card, drop off their swabs, and get the results," said Jenkins.

Removing barriers

Students are asked to return the kit and sample to the wellness centre within 24 hours. Upon presenting with the kit, they are offered the chance to do bloodwork to screen for sexually transmitted infections not detected by the kits, like HIV, syphilis, and hepatitis C.

Marilyn Barrett, left, is the director of UPEI’s Health and Wellness Centre. Amy Jenkins, right, is a registered nurse. They say the self-testing initiative has doubled the number of students being screened for STIs in recent months. (Jessica Doria-Brown/CBC )

"We want to remove any barriers and we want to make it very accessible for the students," said Jenkins, who said that in the past, STI clinics at the wellness centre weren't well attended by students.

"Not only do they have busy schedules and lots of classes, it's hard to get in between classes for an appointment," she said. "Also it's a private topic, so it's nice that they can just come in and drop off the specimen."

Officials at the clinic say they screen about 45 people a month now for STIs, up from 20 or 25 a month prior to the self-swab option.

'Overwhelmingly positive'

"It's been overwhelmingly positive," said Marilyn Barrett, director of the UPEI Health and Wellness Centre.

"Sometimes students come in twos and threes with their swabs, so I think they're able to support one another and it's taking that, you know, the having to make an appointment and the awkwardness away for them."

STI kits and information in a women's washroom at UPEI. Officials with the university's wellness centre say they hope to expand the initiative to make the tests available in every public washroom on campus. ( Lauren Toffan/CBC )

She said with rates of some STIs on the rise in P.E.I., it's important to get students in the habit of regular testing, and to make that testing accessible and less intimidating for students.

"The highest risk rate is 18 to 25 year olds, and we have a lot of those here," said Barrett. "So it follows that we will have some positives here, but we're glad to find out about them and get them treated and support it."

Students who receive positive results from their STI test are notified within a few days, and a follow-up appointment is scheduled to offer counselling, support and any possible treatment.

The wellness centre plans to eventually expand the self-testing option to all campus washrooms.

