UPEI international students make new friends, memories during student-led ski trip

More than 100 UPEI students made their way to Mark Arendz Provincial Ski Park in what was for many the first student-organized ski trip they've ever been on.

Students Mai Nguyen and Prabhakar Bholah helped organize the event alongside UPEI Campus Life, the Student Union and the UPEI International Buddy Program.

They said for many international students it wasn't just their first ski trip, it was their first fun outing during a Prince Edward Island winter.

"Lots of students have come to us and they were talking about how they found the school year very challenging, they didn't have a whole lot of opportunities to meet up with new friends and make new connections," said Nguyen, a fourth-year student and campus life advisor.

"We were thinking that in-person activities like this … would help them to [bond] better and make new connections."

Organizer Mai Nguyen says she hopes the pandemic wanes and more events like this can happen in the future. (Jane Robertson/CBC)

Having the trip outdoors, and seeing students really enjoy a Canadian winter was the type of experience Nguyen was aiming for when she helped organize the event.

Because of pandemic restrictions, they could host an event with more people outdoors — so to have more students involved and have fun during the winter was a win-win.

"There are a lot of students coming in that I have never seen them before, just because of COVID," she said. "I think just meeting new people and getting to know more friends around campus, that's probably the best experience I could hope for, for today."

'You don't get to meet people, you don't get to see friends. It's hard for [international students] to start if they don't know anybody,' Nguyen says. (Jane Robertson/CBC)

'I'm really happy with the turnout'

Bholah, a UPEI buddy co-ordinator, is from Mauritius — an island nation east of Madagascar — and said many students coming from more tropical climates haven't tried skiing or snowboarding before, so getting students out to Brookvale was a must.

"This is basically new to me," he said.

'We didn't expect within one day or two days, we almost got 114 responses. It was really crazy and shocking,' says UPEI student Prabhakar Bholah. (Jane Robertson/CBC)

"For me, in my country, this kind of activity would be swimming or going to the beach, so I had this idea of basically exposing this culture to students and just making them familiar with the Canadian culture."

Hopefully the COVID-19 pandemic will be better for now, so students can just have an easier life. — Mai Nguyen

They've organized mostly online events for students for the last two years, but being able to get out together in person for a big event like this was something he's wanted to do for months.

"We didn't expect within one day or two days, we almost got 114 responses. It was really crazy and shocking," he said. "It was probably one of the most successful events we've had … I'm really happy with the turnout."

Event also for student well-being, mental health

While the event was fun for students, Bholah said it was necessary for some students who told him they needed to meet new people and socialize outdoors.

'We were thinking that in-person activities like this … would help them to [bond] better and make new connections,' says Mai Nguyen. (Jane Robertson/CBC)

"We had students who literally emailed me and told me 'I want to come here because I want to make friends.' I had students who told me, you know 'I feel depressed in my room, I've been here since last semester. I haven't been able to make friends,'" he said.

"Mental health has really been a big issue … they need to make friends, they need to talk. Not just to people from their own country, but people from here."

Nguyen said she hopes the pandemic wanes and more events like this can happen in the future, because being a post-secondary student — especially an international student new to P.E.I. — can be difficult.

"You don't get to meet people, you don't get to see friends. It's hard for them to start if they don't know anybody," she said.

"Hopefully the COVID-19 pandemic will be better for now, so students can just have an easier life."