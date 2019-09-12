Eileen Conboy is ready to help victims of sexual violence at UPEI

UPEI's sexual violence prevention and response co-ordinator hopes to spread awareness about her position this school year.

Eileen Conboy has been in the position since November. Her role is to help students and staff who've had experiences with sexual violence get connected with the resources they need, as well as educating and developing programs to prevent sexual violence.

"If they do happen to have experiences of sexual violence, that it doesn't have to mean that their time at UPEI has to end or that anything should compromise what they want for themselves," said Conboy.

"They can still go for their goals and intentions and values."

This week, the student union is promoting Conboy's position as part of UPEI's Just Check in for Consent, previously called Consent Week.

"The university is no different than any other part of Canada or the world where people are experiencing sexual violence, and so it's important to recognize that."

