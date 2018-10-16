UPEI sexual violence policy part of ongoing discussion
Policy came into effect Friday
The University of Prince Edward Island has passed its first policy on sexual violence after almost two years of consultation.
The policy came into effect on Friday and applies to everyone who uses the university, including staff, students and the community.
It outlines how to report sexual assault and defines terms such as consent and rape culture.
"We continue to have that conversation, how can we be better at addressing this issue?" said Emma Drake, vice president external and academic of the UPEI Student Union.
"The next step is looking at what can we do in terms of education and what can we do in terms of continuing that discussion to have that culture shift."
The university has also hired a sexual violence advisor to provide education around the policy, and to advise those who may have questions or concerns.
With files from Isabella Zavarise
