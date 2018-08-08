UPEI's Saudi students 'packing up'

UPEI's Saudi Arabian students have been told to head home by September, says the director of the university's international student office.

Like his colleagues across the country, Jerry Wang said he was shocked to learn that Saudi Arabian students studying on government scholarships in Canada had been told to return home. The order was part of Saudi retaliation for comments by Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland about human rights in Saudi Arabia.

UPEI has not received any communication from the Saudi government, Wang said. Official notification went directly to the students. Wang said he has met with some of those students.

"The students are supposed to be packing up and getting ready to go home, back to Riyadh, in four weeks. So by September everybody should be back home," he said.

"Everybody was very shocked. There was some confusion and some sadness of course. Some of our students have children here in the school system and it's always sad when you have to pull them out and go through a very fast adaptation process."

Academic futures uncertain

The students are on government scholarships, and really have no option but to leave.

Wang said the university is working to have the students' academic records in order, but it is not clear how many of their UPEI credits they will be able to transfer to wherever they continue their studies.

The 49 Saudi students are part of a cohort of more than 1,100 foreign students at UPEI, and Wang said their departure will not have a large financial impact, but the school is upset by the loss of cultural diversity in the student body.

