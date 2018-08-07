Saudi students' year at UPEI in question
UPEI has received no official communications about the students
The University of Prince Edward Island is uncertain if 49 international students from Saudi Arabia will be returning to their studies in September.
They are among thousands of Saudi students who study at Canadian universities who were recently told by their government they would have to leave Canada and study somewhere else.
It is part of a series of retaliatory moves Saudi authorities took against Canada after officials here criticized the country over human rights.
A spokesperson from UPEI said the university hasn't "received any official information" about Saudi students on the Island. The school says it's keeping a close eye on the situation and the goal will be to support students who might be impacted.
The Saudi students are part of a cohort of 1,200 international students at UPEI.
With files from Laura Chapin
