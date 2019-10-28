UPEI launches new campus safety app

UPEI has launched a free safety app for students, staff and community members.

The app, called UPEI Safe, sends out alerts about emergencies, university storm closures, and safety-related issues.

"For students who have to drive long distances, for example if they're driving from rural areas … I certainly think students will see a huge value in that," said UPEI Student Union president Emma Drake.

Drake said the app is not something the student union was specifically pushing for, but she thinks it's a good thing, and said the union has been working closely with the university to make sure students are aware of the app.

The app can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play and people can also subscribe to receive text messages.

Drake said the app covers a variety of services on campus.

"For example the blue lights that you'll see on campus, you can now access that via your mobile device through the app, as well as it has access to immediate phone services if you're in need for support."

The UPEI Safe app replaces the UPEI Emergency Alert.

