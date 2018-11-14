Green MLA questions purpose of new UPEI residence

A Green Party MLA is questioning the motivation for building a new 260-bed residence at UPEI, suggesting it sounds more like an infrastructure project for the Canada Games than a plan to provide affordable housing for students.

"Let's call it what it is," said Hannah Bell. "It's adding infrastructure that will support a very large event that's going to be happening in 2023. But this isn't a housing strategy, this is infrastructure to support a broader scope of initiatives."

One day before Canada Games announcement

The government announced plans for the new residence on Nov. 8, the day before it was revealed P.E.I. would host the 2023 Canada Winter Games.

"We were somewhat puzzled because there was no mention of student residency housing or any student housing in fact in the housing action plan that came out in late August," Bell said.

"So to kind of connect it to that strategy is perhaps making connections after the fact."

Finance Minister Heath MacDonald said the residences are to help the growing international student population on P.E.I. He said the residence is expected to be built by 2020.

More P.E.I. news

With files from Kerry Campbell