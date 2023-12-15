UPEI researchers focus on producing hydrogen from UV rays, sawdust and potato peelings

Researchers at UPEI are looking for new ways to produce hydrogen to replace fossil fuels and combat the impacts of climate change.

One project is working to extract hydrogen from waste products, including sawdust, potato peelings and an invasive aquatic species called tunicate.

The potato idea has captured a lot of interest, coming from a province that is known for its spuds.

Yulin Hu is an assistant professor in the Faculty of Sustainable Design Engineering at UPEI.

Moving to P.E.I. inspired Hu to look for local waste products, including potatoes and tunicate, an invasive species that plagues the mussel industry on the Island. (Shane Hennessey/CBC )

"I always feel like climate challenge is a big issue, and most of the CO2 emissions come from fossil fuels," Hu said.

"But fossil fuels are used a lot in our daily life. So one of the solutions for us is that if we could use some of the low waste biomass from our daily life, and then be able to replace the products made from the fossil fuel."

Potato waste

Moving to P.E.I. inspired Hu to look for local waste products, including potatoes and tunicate, an invasive species that plagues the mussel industry on the Island.

"I started to realize the potato industry is a very big part of the province, and when you are processing the potato you're going to generate a lot of the waste," Hu said.

"So we started doing the simulation of using the potato waste to produce the hydrogen. And the simulation results can tell us that actually the potato waste is really promising."

Hu said the project received funding of $142,500 over five years in the form of a Natural Science and Engineering Council of Canada (NSERC) discovery grant.

That will fund a move from the simulation to building a machine that will actually test the potato waste as a fuel source, said Hu. They are ordering the equipment for the lab, and hope to do the first trial sometime next year.

At Cavendish Farms, bacteria in the digesters break down carbon in the potato waste. One of the byproducts is biogas which fuels the boilers in the company's nearby french fry processing facility. (Pat Martel/CBC)



Hu said Cavendish Farms in New Annan, P.E.I., has been Hu said Cavendish Farms in New Annan, P.E.I., has been converting potato waste into biogas for more than a decade to fuel the fry facility, but the process she uses will be different, as the hydrogen can be used in many different ways.

"I feel like more tailored to our P.E.I. is that hydrogen we could use to synthesize nitrogen fertilizers, and then help the agriculture industry here," Hu said.

"We know that carbon emissions come a lot from transportation. So hydrogen could be used as a fuel in the car that could significantly reduce the carbon emissions generated from the transportation sector."

Another project is looking at using sawdust to capture carbon dioxide. (Shane Hennessey/CBC )

Hu said there are a couple of other projects using waste products found on the Island.

"One project going on in my lab is to convert sawdust into a CO2 absorbent," Hu said.

"Another project is to synthesize tunicate waste. Tunicate is a problem [faced] by our mussel industry on P.E.I. So we take the tunicate waste and convert it into bio fertilizer."

We are trying to convert all different kinds of the organic waste, especially with a focus on P.E.I. — Yulin Hu, UPEI Faculty of Sustainable Design Engineering





"So in general we are trying to convert all different kinds of the organic waste, especially with a focus on P.E.I., and then convert it into a product that could potentially benefit the province."

UV light

Nasim Mia is a master's student in the engineering program and a graduate research assistant since January 2023.

His background is in electrical engineering, working on solar projects, and is now working on solar-driven hydrogen generation.

According to Hu, Mia's research project is funded by $60,000 from AKA Energy System and Mitacs for two years, and $70,000 from the P.E.I. Climate Challenge Fund for one year.

Nasim Mia is a master's student in the engineering program and a graduate research assistant since January 2023. (Shane Hennessey/CBC )

Mia said the goal of the project is to use UV light to split water into hydrogen and oxygen.

"For the last few months, we are having some hydrogen, actually we're having some gases. So we need to quantify how much hydrogen," he said.

"So next year, June to September, we're expecting ... actual quantifications of our produced gas."

The goal of Mia's project is to use UV light to split water into hydrogen and oxygen. (Shane Hennessey/CBC )

Mia said climate change is also fuelling his research.

"The main things that intrigued us is looking for alternative fuels for our future generations, and the other thing is the carbon emissions, which is damaging our environment," Mia said.

"So these are the two things that really intrigued us to work on green energies, so that we can find the alternative fuel sources."