UPEI vice-president placed on leave as faculty call for board resignations

The University of Prince Edward Island says one of its highest-ranking managers has been placed on administrative leave, as the fallout continues from a scathing report into the institution's workplace culture and failure to prevent and punish harassment against employees and students over the past decade.

Jackie Podger has been the university's vice-president, finance and administration since June 2012, according to her LinkedIn profile.

A news release from the university on Thursday said her administrative leave began on June 13, one day before a redacted copy of the third-party report from Toronto-based law firm Rubin Thomlinson LLC was released to the public.

There are no specific allegations or findings in relation to Podger in the redacted version of the report, and a spokesperson for UPEI said it is "unable to discuss personnel matters publicly." The university's website says that VP position "provides the financial and administrative leadership and management to support the University of Prince Edward Island's academic mission."

CBC News reached out to Podger for comment but has not heard back.

UPEI comptroller Tara Judson is taking over Podger's duties on an acting basis, the Charlottetown-based university said. The university has also named Sue Connolly as its interim vice-president, people and culture. Up to now, Connolly has been UPEI's associate vice-president, human resources and legal.

"I thank Tara and Sue for agreeing to serve in these roles as we make changes to improve support for our employees and the students we serve, enhancing our ability to deliver on the commitment we have made all members of the university community — to create a safe, respectful, fair, and inclusive environment that reflects our values," acting president Dr. Greg Keefe said in a message to the campus community.

Past and present students were interviewed during the Rubin Thomlinson investigation into harassment allegations, as well as faculty and staff. (Laura Meader/CBC)

Demand for resignations

In another development Thursday, the executive committee of UPEI's Faculty Association sent a letter to the university's board of governors demanding action.

"The report itself is devastating," the letter said. "It clearly documents an ongoing culture of bullying and harassment, and of racism and misogyny, as well as widespread fear of reprisal. It likewise identifies numerous failures on the part of UPEI's board of governors and senior administration to act to remediate this culture, even when complaints have been brought to your attention."

Specifically, the association is calling for the immediate resignation of all board members who held their positions during a key period of 2013-2015.

That's when two women made allegations of sexual harassment against former UPEI president Alaa Abd-El-Aziz that eventually led to a human rights complaint.

In an interview with CBC News Wednesday, board chair Pat Sinnott said the 2013 incidents led to an investigation that included "a few board members," and resulted in a legal settlement in which non-disclosure agreements were signed by all parties involved.

Sinnott said the board members who participated in the investigation told the rest of the board there was no reason why the president's contract should not be renewed in 2015. The board went on to extend Abd-El-Aziz's contract in 2018 and 2021 as well.

The UPEI Board of Governors is chaired by Pat Sinnott. (Shane Hennessey/CBC)

The president resigned in December 2021, citing his health, shortly after another allegation of harassment was filed against him.

CBC News has reached out to Abd-El-Aziz about the Rubin Thomlinson report, but has not heard back.

A spokesperson for UPEI asked to respond to the faculty association's call for resignations pointed out that the report recommends that "as vacancies occur, the membership of the current board of governors be 'refreshed' with new people. Over the next two years, more than half of the current board membership will be updated."

The same spokesperson said only two current board members were also serving in 2013 and 2015: Sinnott and Andrew Bartlett.

Investigation took 18 months

The report was the product of an 18-month investigation that included a survey of past and present employees and students and 163 detailed interviews.

In a 2019 file photo, UPEI's then-president Alaa Abd-El-Aziz; P.E.I. Premier Dennis King; and Emma Drake, the UPEI Student Union president at the time, hold a rendition of the university's new 260-bed student residence. (Tom Steepe/CBC)

The investigators also wanted to talk to people who were interested in participating but had signed non-disclosure agreements about their UPEI experiences. In some cases, including those connected to Abd-El-Aziz, the firm could not get approval from all the other parties involved to waive the confidentiality terms of the documents.

In all, 29 non-disclosure agreements were signed at UPEI in the decade covered by the report.

There was nothing in the information that was provided to the board to give the board any inkling of the kind of behaviours that are set forth in that report. — Pat Sinnott, board of governors chair

"There was nothing in the information that was provided to the board to give the board any inkling of the kind of behaviours that are set forth in that report," Sinnott said this week.

"As soon as we received an allegation regarding the president [in late 2021], we acted immediately.

"And not only did we act to do an investigation into the allegation that was made, the board decided to commission a very broad review regarding the culture of the university, and the values of the university and the behaviours throughout the university.

"And it's a good thing we did."

Chair's term ends in May 2024

Among many other recommendations, the report said current members of the UPEI Board of Governors should be replaced as their terms end.

On Wednesday, Sinnott told CBC News that five positions on the board are vacant, 11 of the 23 volunteer roles on the board are going to turn over soon, and his own term is coming to an end on May 31, 2024.

Pressed on whether he intended to stay on that long, Sinnott said: "That's something that I need to think about. It's been a really intensive 18 months. And the board and I, as chair of the board, needed to do what's best for the university."

Sinnott has been the board's chair since June 2015.