UPEI takes student recruitment online as it navigates COVID-19 challenges

UPEI says its recruiting efforts will continue even as high school students are no longer attending in-person classes as a result of new health guidelines released by the province.

While follow up visits to high schools would typically be taking place this time of year, after initial visits were made earlier in the fall, recruiters will now be connecting with students virtually, said Jerry Wang, director of student recruitment at the university.

"The students are pretty adaptable and we have been trying our best to accommodate their requests," he said.

Recruiters will use Zoom, Skype and other social media apps to chat with students about their plans, Wang said.

He said first-year students are already registering for classes with UPEI staff through these apps.

He also said recruiters are connecting with high school counselors and advisors to help connect with students.

Wang said, while in-person visits are preferred students are typically quite tech savvy and are adjusting to the new protocols.

Given the circumstances, Wang said recruiters are trying to be flexible with the university's enrolment and scholarship deadlines as well.

"We're very much welcoming and opening right now," he said.

