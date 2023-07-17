What's next for UPEI? Hiring a new president, for starters

Shannon MacDonald speaks with CBC News: Compass host Louise Martin about what's next for the university in the wake of a scathing independent report.

The new chair of the University of Prince Edward Island's board of governors has outlined four priorities for the beleaguered school, including finding a permanent president.

Shannon MacDonald took over the top board job when former chair Pat Sinnott resigned after an independent report outlined major problems at the campus over the past decade, including sexual harassment allegations against former UPEI president Alaa Abd-El-Aziz.

The Rubin-Thomlinson report called for urgent action to address a workplace environment "that is toxic, where bullying and harassment is widespread and condoned at an institutional level."

In an interview with CBC News: Compass, MacDonald said the report's findings could either make the search for a new president difficult, or that candidates could see it as an opportunity.

In any case, she said, "it's not easy to find a new president of a university."

"You really need to attract the right leader," MacDonald said. "We're pretty transparent, so I think at this point a person who's going to come in will see what the challenges are."

Greg Keefe has been doing a "fantastic job" serving as interim president since Abd-El-Aziz's departure, MacDonald said.

The three other priorities she outlined are:

Strengthening equity, diversity and inclusion.

Strengthening the "ecosystem" around the university.

Restructuring governance, including filling seats on committees and strengthening the policies and mandates that support them.

"That needs a bit of a refresh," MacDonald said.