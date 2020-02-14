UPEI president Alaa Abd-El-Aziz resigns, citing his health

Alaa Abd-El-Aziz is resigning from his position as president of the University of Prince Edward Island, a post he had held for 10 years.

Abd-El-Aziz made the decision due to his health, he said in a statement distributed by the university on Tuesday.

"The last few months have been very difficult, and my health has suffered for it," he said. "Therefore, it is with much regret that I announce that I have decided to retire from UPEI, effective immediately.

"This is much sooner than I had ever anticipated, and I am disappointed that I will not be able to complete projects I have been working on."

Abd-El-Aziz, whose academic specialty is chemistry, assumed the UPEI presidency in July 2011. He had previously been provost of the University of British Columbia's Okanagan campus, and held degrees from Egypt's Ain Shams University and the University of Saskatchewan. He also was awarded an NSERC postdoctoral fellowship at the University of Toronto.

"Currently an executive member of the Atlantic Association of Universities and a member of the Standing Committee on International Relations with the Association of Universities and Colleges of Canada, Dr. Abd-El-Aziz also serves on the Board of Directors of several organizations including the PEI BioAlliance, Holland College, and the Confederation Centre of the Arts," the university's website says.

UPEI president Dr. Alaa Abd-El-Aziz, left, P.E.I. Premier Dennis King and then-UPEI Student Union president Emma Drake hold a rendition of the campus's new 260-bed student residence in September 2019. (Tom Steepe/CBC)

Recently, the university's Board of Governors had announced that Abd-El-Aziz had agreed to extend his term until 2025 in order to allow time for a search committee to recruit and interview candidates for the job.

During his tenure, the university opened the Canadian Centre for Climate Change and Adaptation and began work on the new UPEI residence building.

Most recently, UPEI announced the creation of a faculty of medicine in partnership with Memorial University in Newfoundland and Labrador, as well as the expansion of its nursing school.

"I am very grateful to the many colleagues and students I have worked with on several program and campus initiatives over the last decade that have allowed us to help students reach their full potential," Abd-El-Aziz said. "I have sincerely enjoyed working with you at this wonderful institution."