UPEI student-athletes visit elementary schools weekly to promote reading

UPEI student-athletes are spending an hour a week at schools in the Charlottetown area as part of the new Reading with Pride program, organized by the athletics department.

Reading with Pride is named for the Panthers mascot, Pride, but also for the goal of the program, which is to encourage reading.

"I've got three daughters all at the elementary school level and my wife and I read with our children every night and they still struggle," said Chris Huggan, director of athletics and recreation at UPEI.

"There's tremendous supports in place at the schools, but we kind of connected some dots. We've got student-athletes who are exceptional people, great students and great athletes and we're thinking perhaps they could assist in helping improve literacy across the province."

Stress relief for student-athletes

There are 34 Panthers taking part in the reading program from men's and women's rugby, hockey, basketball, soccer, track and field and cross country.

Leigh Read co-ordinates the program and takes the UPEI students to the schools four mornings a week.

"They really get in the car afterwards and we're driving back to the university and they're smiling," said Read.

"They treat this as an hour break between education and their coaching and the practices and their games without even realizing they're giving an hour to these these children of their own time. It's been fantastic."

UPEI goalie Camille Scherger listens as Grade 4 student Azelyn Crane reads to her. (Nancy Russell/CBC)

"Being a university student is challenging, being a student-athlete is extremely challenging," Huggan said.

"Just for them to get that break from the pressure and to have a young kid look up with a smile. It's just been a stress relief."

The women's hockey team is currently ranked fourth in the country and will host the Canadian championships for the second time in March.

"It's been really great, it kind of takes you away from the university life and brings you into elementary school and it's a very positive experience," said Sophie Vandale, a third-year hockey player.

"You can just see how happy these kids are when you come and visit them and you feel a lot more happy when you are leaving here."

Chris Huggan, left, and Leigh Read, right, say the student-athletes are getting far more out of the program than they ever expected. (Nancy Russell/CBC)

Vandale said the UPEI players are also aware that they are role models.

"We're student-athletes so we do study first and then hockey or sports next," Vandale said.

"To show them that school is very important and to continue your sports and study at the same time."

Personal connection

Fourth-year player Faith Steeves said the experience at West Royalty Elementary School has been amazing, even at 9 a.m. on a Monday.

"It's always nice to ask them about their weekends since we come in on Monday. So it's nice to make that extra connection with them as well," Steeves said.

"It's not easy since we just played two games and we've got to be up so early in the morning, but walking in and seeing the kids' faces and being able to read with them is worth the early mornings."

Fourth-year player Faith Steeves says the experience at West Royalty has been amazing, even at 9 a.m. on a Monday. (Nancy Russell/CBC)

Teachers say the students are also excited by the weekly visits.

"The kids are all keen and eager to to join them for some reading and they're just really great role models," said Julie Love, Grade 4 teacher at West Royalty.

"The kids follow them in their sport throughout the community so it's nice to have them here and getting to know them on a more personal level."

UPEI's women's hockey team is currently ranked fourth in the country and will host the Canadian championships in March. (UPEI)

UPEI has also put on assemblies at some of the schools and have invited some of them to events at the university.

"UPEI is our local school and I think that having those connections and seeing those athletes and there's many athletes in the school already," Love said.

"Seeing where they could go, with the academics and athletics is just really inspiring for the kids."

There are 34 Panthers taking part in the reading program from men's and women's rugby, hockey, basketball, soccer, track and field and cross country. (Nancy Russell/CBC)

"I like that they're right beside me, they're laughing with me and they're in university and they're athletes," said Grade 4 student Tenulin Hindagolla.

"I like how they read with us," said Grade 4 student Azelyn Crane.

"Because they're very busy, because they have to play sports and it's good that they use their time just to read with us."

Plan to expand

Huggan said the goal is to continue to grow the program, within the time constraints of the busy schedules of the student-athletes.

And if they gain a few young fans along the way, that's OK too.

"It helps us too because everyone knows when there's a bigger crowd and more energy, the student-athletes perform better as well," Huggan said.

