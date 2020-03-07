UPEI Panthers to play for bronze at U Sports women's basketball championship

The UPEI Panthers' quest for the U Sports national women's basketball title ended Saturday in Ottawa with a 69-55 loss in the semifinals to the Brock Badgers.

The Panthers will play for the bronze medal Sunday at 1 p.m. against the loser of Saturday night's game against Laval vs. Saskatchewan. Brock, from St. Catharines, Ont, will play the winner in final at Sunday 6 p.m..

Panthers guard Jenna Mae Ellsworth, named national player of the year Wednesday, had a team-high 19 points on Saturday. Reese Baxendale added 14.

The Panthers, ranked sixth entering the eight-team tournament, advanced to the semifinals by upsetting the third-ranked Ryerson Rams in a quarter-final match on Thursday.

But they couldn't regain the same magic against second-ranked Brock. The Badgers pulled away after leading 36-33 at the half.

Brock's Samantha Keltos led all scorers in the game with 23 points.

UPEI qualified for the national tournament after winning the Atlantic conference title for the first time in 22 years.

