New UPEI students getting quarantine support

The University of Prince Edward Island is partnering with the provincial government to support new students arriving for the winter term who need to self-isolate.

New incoming students who are starting their studies on P.E.I. this month are being provided meals and lodging at no charge.

Students who were on P.E.I. before the holidays, and left to go home and are returning, can self-isolate at the same location, but at their own expense.

Some of the new students began arriving in early December, say university officials, so a team from the school has been supporting them as they arrive and checking in on them over their self-isolation period.

This is in addition to the province's Operation Isolation checks.

Members of the UPEI team call themselves Mission Control. They have also developed a series of supports, resources, and activities for students to access online while they are in self-isolation.

