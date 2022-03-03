UPEI medical school launch delayed a year

It's disappointing that news of a delay in the opening of a medical school at UPEI had to come out only when government was asked about it, say the Opposition Greens.

Plans for the school were announced five months ago, and it was scheduled to open in the fall of 2023.

In response to a question from Green MLA Trish Altass during the budget debate Wednesday, Education Minister Natalie Jameson said the school is now slated to open in the fall of 2024.

"It was just October where we had a big event and it was announced that this was going to open in 2023. It's only been a few months and already the plan has changed a year back," said Altass.

"It's disappointing that that had to come out as a gotcha moment today, that like, we had to ask about it and nobody knew about this."

The question was prompted by there being no money for the medical school in the provincial budget, which was tabled last week. Last year there was $4 million in the budget, and the estimated cost over six years was $129 million.

Jameson said she met with UPEI's acting president and discussed the medical school last week. She said that the school is not the province's responsibility but an undertaking of the university, in partnership with Memorial University in Newfoundland and Labrador.

"We are committed to being a partner on this and there are processes through the Maritime Provinces Higher Education Commission we need to adhere to, or they need to adhere to, so they've indicated to us that it will likely be fall of 2024," she said.

Premier Dennis King attended the announcement of the medical school in October, saying it would lay a foundation for a better health-care system on P.E.I.

The UPEI program would emphasize generalists and family physicians.

Currently more than 22,000 Islanders do not have a family doctor.