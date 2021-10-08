UPEI creating medical school 'co-degree' in partnership with Memorial University

The University of Prince Edward Island announced Friday that it is creating a new faculty of medicine, in partnership with Memorial University in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Students will earn what will be called a "co-degree," according to a news conference held at the Charlottetown university Friday.

The new faculty will initially provide 20 seats for Island students annually, including at least one seat for an Indigenous student, beginning in September 2023.

The program will put an emphasis on generalists.

UPEI says the partnership with Memorial will give the Island institution immediate access to a medical curriculum. Both universities entered discussions to develop the program in 2020.

"The partnership is a great fit because of Memorial's over 50 years of experience in generalist training and rural medicine, as well as its Indigenous Health Initiative," UPEI said in a release.

The Faculty of Medicine will collaborate with other UPEI health-related programs, such as the faculties of nursing, science and veterinary medicine.

Nova Scotia's Dalhousie University has similar off-province partnerships that allow New Brunswickers to study medicine in their own province.

Nursing school, wellness centre growing too

UPEI also said it's expanding its Faculty of Nursing and Health and Wellness Centre.

The number of annual nursing seats available at the school through its Bachelor of Nursing program and its accelerated equivalent will increase by 18.

"In the long term, a Faculty of Medicine at UPEI, and expanding the Faculty of Nursing and UPEI Health and Wellness Centre will enhance the physician and nurse supply and increase research in the province, which in turn will improve healthcare," Premier Dennis King said in the release.

Premier <a href="https://twitter.com/dennyking?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@dennyking</a> says the creation of a Faculty of Medicine <a href="https://twitter.com/UPEI?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@UPEI</a> will expand training and retention opportunities for medical professionals, and ensure “a better future for health care services for the citizens of PEI” <a href="https://t.co/ELWyQeBwH2">pic.twitter.com/ELWyQeBwH2</a> —@JDoriaBrownCBC

UPEI says the expanded Health and Wellness Centre will provide services to up to 10,000 patients.



UPEI estimates that the faculty and the expansions of the nursing program and wellness centre will cost $129 million over the first six years: $50.7 million of that funding will be spent on infrastructure and $66 million will go towardoperating costs for the new faculty.

Officials described this as a "historic day" and the partnership as a "monumental step that will impact health care across P.E.I."