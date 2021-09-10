Masks to be mandatory again at UPEI for fall semester

Students, staff and faculty at the University of Prince Edward Island will have to put their masks back on again for protection against COVID-19 starting later this month.

The university lifted its mask mandate at the end of June, but interim president Greg Keefe said what worked through the summer will not necessarily be appropriate for the fall.

"There's going to be many more people on campus which means more contacts on campus and there certainly is an expectation of a fall wave in Canada," said Keefe.

"COVID is still prevalent within the community and we're very focused on the health of our students, our faculty and our staff."

Masks will be mandatory in indoor spaces, but there will be a number of exceptions.

Instructors, or students presenting, during classes or labs may remove their masks so long as they keep a minimum two-metre distance from others. Performing arts students may remove their masks in similar circumstances.

People may remove their masks if seated and physically distanced.

Masks may be removed while eating or drinking in UPEI eating establishments and in lounge spaces.

People may remove masks while participating in fitness, recreation, club or varsity activities.

The mandatory masking rule comes into effect Aug. 25.