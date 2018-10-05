UPEI librarian pitches plan for more free textbooks

A regional approach could help create more open source, online textbooks and save university students in the Maritimes money, says the UPEI librarian.

Donald Moses, chair of the Open Textbook Working Group at UPEI, said a lot is being done to encourage UPEI professors to use free online textbooks, but they face challenges finding the time and money to adapt open textbooks for their courses.

Moses said B.C. and Ontario have had projects encouraging the creation of open textbooks for a number of years.

"There are grants that faculty can apply for, for example, to help create an open text, and we just don't have those resources at the moment."

Partly due to those initiatives there are now more than 200 different titles available for UPEI professors to use, but those texts may require adaptation to fit with local courses.

Moses believes a regional approach, with Maritime provinces creating a pool of money for adapting existing texts and creating new ones, might be a good solution.

His group will be doing a number of events to promote open textbooks during Open Access Week, which starts Oct. 22.

With files from Laura Chapin