Shared food helps fight loneliness for international students in Charlottetown

International students from UPEI were invited to share a pre-Christmas meal with members of the congregation from Connect Point Christian Church in Charlottetown on Sunday.

It's the sixth year the church has hosted the event where they also sing carols and hand out presents at the Winsloe Lions Club.

Church elder and event organizer Bob Crockett said he hopes students attending the event leave with a sense of belonging in what can be a difficult time for them.

"These young people are from distant lands and I'm sure that there's a loneliness that bills in during this time of the year when they're left to their own devices. And we try to provide some interlude from that circumstance in their lives," he said.

Crockett sees events like this as part of the church's commitment to outreach.

Hanan Mohd, a second-year student from Malaysia studying food and nutrition, didn't attend the event last year but said she's glad she came out this year.

Students were invited to enjoy a meal, play games, sing carols and were given a gift by the Connect Point Christian Church. (Travis Kingdon/CBC)

"It feels like connected, it feels like a warm feeling," she said.

"I feel like home, like a family. Like you just know everybody but you feel like you're close to each other."

Yoki Watanabe, from Japan, is in her fourth year at UPEI. She's come to the event each year since starting her studies on the Island.

She said events like this are important for those who might not be able to get back home this time of year.

Yoki Watanabe, a fourth-year student at UPEI studying food and nutrition, says events like this help her feel at home on P.E.I.

"I think for international students, maybe for first-year students, they'll feel lonely when they first come to the Island. So if there's some people to help them out and support them, it will be very nice," said Watanabe

"So this makes us feel like home," she said.

Alexander Ojo from Nigeria agreed. This is the first time the first-year business student has been away from his family.

"It actually makes me feel a little more at home, because, me meeting people actually makes me feel at home," he said.

